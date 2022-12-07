Industrial action involving more than 2,000 bus drivers in London has been called off after the workers accepted an improved pay offer.

Unite said its members, employed by Metroline, have accepted an 11% pay increase, which the union said was a “significant improvement” on the 4% drivers were originally offered.

As a result of the workers accepting the improved offer, the planned strike action for later this month has been called off.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant victory for our members at Metroline who by standing together and being prepared to take industrial action, have secured a greatly improved pay offer.

“This pay deal exemplifies how Unite’s commitment to always prioritise the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is delivering noteworthy financial dividends.”

Unite regional officer Laura Johnson said: “From the outset, Unite members were aware that Metroline could afford a better pay rise than it was offering and once our members announced strike action, fresh negotiations were held and an improved offer was made.”

