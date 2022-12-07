West Coast Main Line passengers are being warned to expect major delays to services out of London Euston after a high voltage power cable came down.

Network Rail said an "essential web of wires" got caught on a passing train at the end of this morning's rush hour.

Some passengers had to be helped off trains brought grinding to a halt by the sudden power outage.

The damage means no trains can use platforms one to seven at the major London rail terminal.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: "I’m sorry to passengers impacted by the overhead lines coming down outside Euston station and the major disruption to journeys this is causing.

"Our team of engineers is working hard to fix the wires and restore power so we can get a full service back up and running as soon as possible. But when wires are damaged like this it can mean a complex and lengthy repair."

Avanti West Coast runs services from London Euston to Glasgow and Edinburgh and between cities, including Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Network Rail teams and emergency services helping passengers off stranded train outside Euston station Credit: Network Rail

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: "We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

"Whilst we are attempting to run our full service for the remainder of the day, customers should expect some disruption. Anyone who chooses to delay their journey, can use their ticket to travel tomorrow."

