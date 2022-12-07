A Met Police officer accused over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt has been cleared.

Edward Welch has been unanimously cleared at the Old Bailey over the deaths of child actor Makayah McDermott and his aunt, Rozanne Cooper, following a police chase.

Mr Welch, from Chatham, Kent, previously denied two charges of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and an alternative charge of dangerous driving.

Speaking to jurors during the trial, he said: "I have always wanted to be a police officer. It was my dream as a child. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“I just wanted to help people. That is what police do – stop bad coming into the world, helping people.”

The married father-of-two said he had been trained in advanced driving and had been involved in five pursuits lasting up to an hour before the crash on 31 August 2016.

Edward Welch was in pursuit of a stolen Ford Focus car when it mounted the pavement Credit: PA

Describing the crash, Mr Welch added: "There was traffic in front of us in Avenue Road, so I activated my blue lights and sirens to safely facilitate myself through the traffic towards the subject vehicle.

“I can categorically say he was driving at excess speed on Mackenzie Road.”

Asked what the aim of having lights and sirens on were, he said: “Alerting members of the public, pedestrians, and other road users of what’s going on.

“It’s a clear audible sign you have got a marked police vehicle behind and to stop.”

Welch told jurors he would speak out loud to focus his mind and his concentration was “through the roof”.

The car that crashed was driven by 19-year-old Joshua Dobby.

He lost control of the car on Lennard Road, crashing into a bollard and crushing the three victims.

Dobby was later convicted of two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

When asked to explain his assessment at the time, Welch said his “visibility was good” and the road he was on was straight.

A jury deliberated for half a day to find him not guilty of the charges against him.

Welch sighed heavily after the unanimous verdicts were delivered and thanked jurors as he left the dock.

