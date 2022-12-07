Police have made two arrests following a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling while he was with the World Cup squad in Qatar.

Surrey Police said they arrested two men on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (6 December) in Surrey.

The arrests came after police confirmed Sterling's family came home to find a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen on Saturday 3 December.

The incident saw the Chelsea forward fly home from Qatar and miss England's quarter-final win over Senegal.

Police are now investigating a second burglary in the village where the England star lives.

Authorities said they are looking into whether there are links between the raid on Sterling’s home on Saturday and an attempted break-in at another home in Surrey on Tuesday.

The force said in a statement: “Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (6 December) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

“Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter.

“Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend.”

