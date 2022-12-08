Breaking News
Raheem Sterling to rejoin England World Cup squad in Qatar after burglary trauma
Raheem Sterling will return to the England World Cup camp in Qatar on Friday, the Football Association has announced.
The Chelsea forward flew home at the weekend - missing England's quarter-final win over Senegal - after his family home in Surrey was raided by burglars.
No member of the 28-year-old's family - his wife and three children - were hurt in the break-in.
Surrey Police said they arrested two men on suspicion of attempted burglary on 6 December in Surrey.
An FA statement on Thursday read: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.
“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”
The incident happened on Saturday 3 December, and Sterling flew home on the Sunday.
