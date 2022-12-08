Play Brightcove video

On this month's The Late Debate with Simon Harris - the state of London's air quality and the Mayor of London's controversial ULEZ extension. Plus, a look back at an extraordinary 12 months in British politics - Boris Johnson began the year in Downing Street and ended it on the back benches. What are the chances of him making a comeback? And what are the chances of another London MP Sir Keir Starmer being Britain's next PM?