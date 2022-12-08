Thousands of Londoners on low incomes couldn't afford to heat their homes in the last six months, according to new figures.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity which helps tackle poverty, found 22% of Londoners on low incomes didn't have enough money to switch on the heat. A further 18% could not afford to eat properly.

The findings come as the capital braces for a blast of Arctic air with temperatures set to plunge to sub-zero.

Rachelle Earwaker, senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: "For hundreds of thousands of households it’s not a choice between putting the heating on or not.

"Our research shows they can’t afford anything recommended to protect themselves from the effects of plummeting temperatures. "We’re still experiencing historically high inflation and the prices of essentials are still soaring.

"Energy bills, while capped, are still almost double what they were last winter.

"Housing shortages, rising rents and mortgage payments are overburdening budgets across the country."

Among the places people can turn to are so-called 'warm banks' and community centres which are seeing a sudden surge in visitors.

Nathan Jones is Hub Leader and Senior Minister at Oasis Hub Waterloo and is staying open for longer to deal with demand.

"That cold snap we've been talking about for a long time is coming and so we are finding people are needing to spend a fortune on heating their homes and a lot of people in our local community are not able to afford to do that," he said. "We've kept our community space open here in Waterloo and open Monday to Friday - and extending those opening hours by opening at the weekend too. "Anybody and everybody comes here. Mums who have dropped kids off at school and come here to avoid putting the heating on and students who are studying for exams. "It's a broad variety of people coming here," he explained.

Sign outside the Oasis Centre inviting people in from the cold Credit: ITV News

A Government spokesperson said: "Our priority will always be to support the most vulnerable and we recognise that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we are protecting millions of those most in need with at least £1,200 of direct payments and providing households with £400 towards energy costs.

"Our immediate support also includes our Energy Price Guarantee, saving around £900 for a typical household over winter and our Household Support Fund is helping people with essential costs.

"Meanwhile the Chancellor recently announced a further extensive cost of living package, ensuring those most in need are supported next year as well as this."

