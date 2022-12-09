Londoners brace for a further six months of Tube strikes

London commuters can expect Tube strikes well into next year as Underground workers have voted to renew their strike mandate for another six months.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have backed continuing with industrial action by 94% on a 52% turnout.

By law, unions have to re-ballot their members every six months to ask if they want to continue strikes and other forms of industrial action.

The RMT said it would now consider its options and had not ruled out naming new strike dates if a negotiated settlement could not be found.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate every Tube worker in this long-running dispute over jobs, conditions and pensions.

“It is an impressive feat for any set of workers to return a third strike ballot in favour of more action and continuing to try to bring this dispute to a negotiated settlement.

“We urge LUL (London Underground) and the Mayor of London to sit down with the union urgently so we can bring this dispute to a resolution.

“If a resolution cannot be found, we will continue our industrial campaign for as long as it takes to get justice for our people.”

RMT members on London Underground have staged a number of strikes this year in a dispute over jobs and conditions.

