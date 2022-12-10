Man in 20s dies after being found outside London hospital with stab wounds

A man in his 20s has died after police found him outside London's King's College Hospital with stab wounds.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed in Clapham High Street at around 4.45am on Saturday and was driven to the hospital in Denmark Hill by a friend.

The Metropolitan Police said officers dealing with a separate matter at the building came across the wounded man outside at around 4.55am.

They administered first aid and arranged for the man to be treated by medics, but he died a short time later.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers while formal identification and a post-mortem examination are yet to be arranged.

Cordons are in place while forensic officers investigate the scene in south east London.

Detective Inspector Matt Denby, Specialist Crime said: “As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family and friends.

“I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to make contact with us and share what they saw or anything they know that may assist the investigation.

“Members of the public will see officers working in the Clapham area throughout the day. If local people have any information or concerns, please speak with those officers.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference 1230/10dec or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.