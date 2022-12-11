A man has been arrested after another was found with fatal stab wounds outside London's King's College Hospital.

Metropolitan Police launched a murder probe after a man, believed to have been stabbed in Clapham High Street at around 4.45am on Saturday was discovered outside the hospital.

Detectives believe the victim was driven to the hospital by a friend after the stabbing.

Officers administered first aid and arranged for the man to be treated by medics.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, died at the hospital a short time later.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested in Lambeth on suspicion of murder on the evening of Saturday 10 December. He was taken into police custody where remains.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification has yet to take place and will be arranged in due course.

A post-mortem held on Sunday, 11 December, at Greenwich Mortuary gave cause of death as stab injuries.

Detective Inspector Matt Denby, Specialist Crime said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, however I believe the victim was stabbed in Clapham High Street at around 4.45am on Saturday morning.

“The victim was driven to hospital by a friend, but tragically his injuries proved fatal. As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family and friends.

"I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to make contact with us and share what they saw or anything that they know.

"You can call officers on 101 and quote reference 1230/10dec or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers."

