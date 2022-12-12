A man who crept into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her as she slept has been jailed for four years.

Abel Mahari, 35, broke into the South London property in September last year and made his way into the victim’s bedroom.

The woman, aged in her 20s, eventually woke up and screamed for help. Mahari ran from the property while she called police.

CCTV and footage and forensic samples taken from the victim’s address helped lead detectives to Mahari. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Recalling the attack, the victim said: "Someone coming into your house in the middle of the night and touching you in such an intimate way is something that you think will never happen to you. My home is my sanctuary, I felt safe there and he has taken that away from me. "Obviously something like this can happen to anyone, but everyone genuinely believes that it will never happen to them. Once something like this happens to you, it makes you more paranoid, you then start to think that anything can happen to you and that is something that I now feel. It is a horrible way to view the world. "It has only been in the last couple of weeks that my confidence is starting to improve and I am feeling slightly more comfortable to go outside and to live my life.

"Since this attack I didn't want to go outside. I didn't want any unwanted attention from any other people, I didn't feel safe being out in the open."

Detective Sergeant Will Wigzell, from the Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said it was an "incredibly traumatic incident" for the victim.

He added: "The impact this incident has had on her is something she will carry for the rest of her life, but I hope this conviction and sentence goes some way to helping her on her road to recovery. "I would encourage any victims of sexual assault to contact police. We have specially trained officers who are here to listen to you. This case shows our dedication to investigating sexual offences, ensuring that victims are heard and justice is delivered."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know