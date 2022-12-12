Man ‘slashed in neck’ in attack outside Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Play Brightcove video

[Video from TikTok/@lewis_t1999]

A man was taken to hospital after he was slashed with a blade outside the Winter Wonderland event in Hyde Park. Police said they were called to the park just before 9.30pm following reports the 24-year-old man had been attacked. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man slashed “in the neck” and officers soon cordoned off the area. A Met Police spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital and he was expected to make a full recovery from his injuries. Police investigating the incident have yet to make any arrests. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident last night involving an individual outside of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. “We are working with the relevant authorities to understand more and support their investigations.”

