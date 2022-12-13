A shocked family was pulled from an icy pond after their car skidded off the road and plunged bonnet-first into freezing water in east London.

The car was partly submerged and surrounded by branches when a fire crew arrived at New Road in Rainham.

Emergency crews said the family faced a serious risk to life as the vehicle was surrounded by thick ice.

"Crews did a fantastic job, working in freezing temperatures, to ensure the family was brought to safety after their car left the road and went into a ditch filled with freezing water," said Station Commander David Hill.

"The ice was incredibly thick, and the water could have easily caused cold water shock.

"The family were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews and were thankfully okay, but it could have been a lot worse and shows just how dangerous driving in icy conditions can be," he added.

With the cold weather set to continue for another few days, firefighters warnede people to take extra care.

'Talk to children'

Assistant Commissioner Spencer Sutcliff said: "Walking out on to frozen ponds or lakes is extremely dangerous. Never assume that the ice is thick enough to support you. It may look sturdy enough to stand on, but it often isn't and can be of variable thickness especially as you move away from the edge where the ice is often thinner.

"If you fall into icy water, the risk of hypothermia is very high and can prove fatal.

"We’re urging parents to take some time to talk to their children about the dangers of going on the ice and to supervise them carefully.

"We also see a number of people who put themselves in danger by attempting to rescue pets that have become stranded or trapped, and then they also need to be rescued by the brigade. Dog owners should keep them on a lead and keep a close eye on them.

"Firefighters are trained and have specialist equipment to rescue those who do get stuck on, or in, an icy lake or pond, so if you see a person or an animal in difficulty don’t put yourself at risk by going in after them. Call 999, keep your eye on them and stay off the ice."

