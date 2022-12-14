Families have been offered outdoor showers in sub-zero temperatures after the gas supply to their north London tower block was cut off.

Residents of Cheshire House, Edmonton have been without hot water and central heating since a gas leak on November 28th.

A trailer with seven showers has been parked amid the frozen snow at the foot of the 17-storey council block.

Enfield Council has supplied each flat with a small electric fan heater.

Single mum Emma Parkinson told ITV News she had developed a chest infection and her nine-month-old son Hudson was admitted to hospital.

'Christmas is ruined'

"The showers are dreadful, it is just awful! It is sub-zero and they expect me to wash my children in showers in the street. If anyone thinks that's normal then they are crazy!" she said.

"It's has a big effect on me and the kids because we can't wash and there's no heat in the house, it's freezing.

"I've been sick, son's been sick. my daughter's been sick," she added.

"It is outrageous, I don't know how the council is getting away with it.

"It's awful, all of us are suffering. So when you speak to the council and find out how long it's going to be no one is giving any answers.

"Christmas is ruined. It's meant to be a time to be happy," she added.

Gas company Cadent said Enfield Council was advised in August the gas supply was potentially unsafe because of the tower block’s design.Cheshire House is known as a ‘large panel structure’ which could collapse in the event of a gas explosion.

A statement from Cadent added: "We have been working with the council to remove the gas supply, but advised that should their be any immediate safety concerns we would have to remove supply.

"During a monthly inspection in November it was decided that the gas would have to be switched off immediately.

"We will not be returning the gas supply to the building, and it is now up to Enfield Council as the landlord to make alternate arrangements for their tenants"

'Alternative accommodation'

The council insisted its priority was to keep its tenants safe and warm, especially during the current cold snap.

"For the safety of residents it was absolutely imperative that the gas was turned off at Cheshire House immediately upon the discovery of a gas leak by Cadent," the council said.

"At this point all residents within the housing block were offered alternative accommodation while the situation was addressed.

"Meanwhile, Enfield Council has been working around the clock to replace the gas service in Cheshire House, and expect this work to be completed to many flats over the next week.

"For those residents who have chosen to remain at Cheshire House, we have provided heaters and blankets but appreciate the current conditions are very difficult.

"We urge them to keep talking to our on-site team about any additional support that can be provided including the option to move to other secure and warm accommodation while this work is completed."

