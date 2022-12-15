Play Brightcove video

[Video from Twitter/AlbyLad_]

Two boys were rescued from a popular Winter Wonderland attraction after the slingshot ride appeared to snap and hurtle sideways through the air.

Video posted online shows the ride in London's Hyde Park catapulting the pair directly into a metal pole before the bungee carriage was left dangling.

The crowd below can be heard gasping as the ride malfunctions and comes to a sudden halt.

Emergency services were called around 1 0.20pm on Wednesday night but the boys were freed before they arrived.

In a statement London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called to Winter Wonderland last night as two people were trapped inside a bungee carriage. They were freed by on-site staff and there was no action required by the Brigade."

Winter Wonderland has been contacted for comment.

Earlier this week, a man was taken to hospital after he was slashed with a blade outside Winter Wonderland.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man slashed “in the neck” and officers soon cordoned off the area.

A police spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital and he was expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know