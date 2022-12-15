Panto season is well and truly in full swing with a string of A-list names performing in venues across London and the South East, including Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary, Dawn French, Alexandra Burke and John Bishop. And taking on a starring role of her own is ITV News London's very own weather presenter Sally Williams.

She saw for herself how a big panto production works from rehearsals to the end product. Sally went along to Jack and the Beanstalk at the Alban Arena in St Albans, embracing a range of roles - from a dancing flower to the back end of a cow.

Episode one, Sally meets the panto cast

Play Brightcove video

Episode two, Sally flourishes as a flower

Play Brightcove video

Episode three, Sally becomes the back and of a cow

Play Brightcove video

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.