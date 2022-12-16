Play Brightcove video

A robber who threatened to stab an 11-year-old girl in the street before stealing her e-scooter in a 'terrifying ordeal' has been jailed.

Adam McGeady, 32, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three years and nine months in prison on Friday 9 December, after previously pleading guilty to robbery.

The girl had been riding her scooter at around 6:15pm on 24 September 2020 when she was approached by McGeady on a bike.

McGeady, of Stoke Newington, threatened to stab the child before taking the scooter and riding off.

Police said the girl was 'shaken' after the incident.

The robbery was caught on camera and an image of him was shared on a database used by officers across the Met to identify wanted people.

McGeady was later recognised and arrested in January 2022 before being charged with robbery.

"This would have been a terrifying ordeal for a victim of any age, but it was particularly upsetting for a child," said Detective Constable Richard Roberts, from Islington's local policing team. "I would like to praise her for the bravery she has shown throughout our investigation.

"McGeady is clearly a dangerous offender and I am pleased that our investigation has resulted in him receiving a custodial sentence.

"I hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such appalling behaviour on the streets of Islington."

