Two children have been found dead in East London after emergency services were called to a residence.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to an address on Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, at around 2pm on Friday 16 December.

They found the bodies of a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy - both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was arrested a short time later in connection to the incident.

She was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at a residence near where the bodies were found.

A man was also arrested near the scene in connection with the incident.

Both the man and woman, who were known to both children, remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions, however at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths.

"They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”

The families of the boys have now been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

P ost-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course.

Cordons remain in place at the scene and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation are asked to call 101, ref CAD 3408/16dec.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…