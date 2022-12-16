Police have released an image of a man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus for closing a window.

The 28-year-old woman was travelling on a 168 bus in Camden headed towards Kingsway on the morning of Wednesday 23 November when she was verbally abused and pushed by a man who was unhappy that she had closed a window despite it raining.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who recognises the man who was captured on CCTV.

The incident took place between 9.15am and 10am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 2751/15DEC22.

