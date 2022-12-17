Around 300 people had to be evacuated from a London restaurant after its Christmas decorations caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the venue on Dover Street, Mayfair at 9.40pm on Friday to tackle the blaze, which is believed to have been started by an indoor sparkler catching a natural Christmas tree.

A man and a woman were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The London Fire Brigade says this should act as a warning about the fire risks at this time of year.

A spokesperson said: "There are many fire hazards over Christmas and we want Londoners to be safe and take steps to prevent fires from occurring and spoiling the festive season.

"Please keep candles or in this case indoor fireworks away from Christmas trees and decorations.

"Even a well-watered tree can easily burn so make sure your lights are tested, and naked flames kept well away.

"Other fire hazards over Christmas include fairy lights, overloaded plug sockets, cooking left unattended – or carried out after a festive tipple.

"Fire is devastating at any time of year but this is heightened more at Christmas time. Please heed our warnings, check your smoke alarms and have a merry Christmas."

