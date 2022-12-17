Play Brightcove video

ITV News update on the incident at the O2 Brixton Academy

A woman has died after a crowd crush at the O2 Brixton Academy in South London, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people critically injured after fans attempted to gain entry without tickets to a show by Nigerian artist Asake on Thursday.

Police say Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy the morning after the incident took place. Credit: PA Images

Speaking at the scene on Friday, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: "I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected.

"Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them."

An investigation is currently underway and cordons remain in place as officers continue to work at the scene.

"This is still a fast moving and evolving picture and we are working to establish the events that led up to the incident," Chief Superintendent Wingrove added.

Police are appealing for anyone who captured footage on the night, or who has any information that might help them to call 101 quoting reference 6725 of 15 December.

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi, who has previously called for answers about what happened, has once again spoken on Twitter today saying: "I’ve been dreading this news ever since the incident and hoping it would never never come.

"My thoughts and prayers to Rebecca Ikumelo’s family and friends. Such a tragic loss of a young 33yr with so much life ahead of her."