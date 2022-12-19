A young man is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot near a primary school in south London last night.

The shooting in Tulse Hill is the second tin the area in three days.

Police said the latest incident happened just before 11pm on Sunday. The 25-year-old victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

No arrests have yet been made and a police cordon is in place near Jubilee Primary School. Tulse Hill is closed in both directions between Brailsford Road and Brixton Water Lane.

Lambeth Police said: "We're investigating a shooting on Tulse Hill just before 11pm. A 25-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital.

"No arrest yet and cordons in place. Witnesses are asked to call 101, ref CAD 6357/18DEC or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers."

Another man in his 20s was shot in a separate incident in Tulse Hill at around 9:40pm on Friday [Dec 16]. Police are yet to provide an update on his condition.

