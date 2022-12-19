A man who strangled his wife to death in front of their three children has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Zafar Iqbal pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Naziat in August 2001 after she began divorce proceedings against him at the Old Bailey on 8 December.

Today he was sentenced to life with a minimum of 19 years, minus time served.

Naziat began divorce proceedings in June 2000 and Iqbal moved out of the family home they shared with their four children in Norbury.

Correspondence from that time showed Iqbal was not happy with the divorce and had asked for more time to respond to the petition.

On 20 August 2001, two of the couple's daughters, then aged 10, arrived home to find their father inside and their mother lying on the floor with a scarf tied around her neck. Their three-year-old sister was also in the room.

The girls begged Iqbal to let Naziat go, but he tightened the scarf and told them to be quiet.

After repeatedly tightening the scarf, Naziat stopped moving.

During the attack he also took the scarf from one of his daughters and tightened it around her neck, adding he would do the same to both of them if they didn’t stop crying.

Naziat Iqbal was strangled to death in August 2001 Credit: Metropolitan Police

He then made one of them write a note pretending to be from their mother, saying she had gone to a relative’s house in Manchester and would be back in two days’ time.

Iqbal stuck the letter on the front door of the house before taking the children to a family acquaintance in Croydon, where they stayed the night.

He attempted to reassure them, saying he had made some phone calls and their mother was in hospital in Tooting.

By the time the children got up the next morning, Iqbal had left the house and was on the run.

Iqbal was sentenced to life imprisonment more than 21 years after the murder Credit: PA

The girls were collected by their 15-year-old brother, who had been out of London on the day of the attack, and they told him what happened.

He returned to the house and found his mother lying dead on the floor.

Emergency services attended, but Naziat was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as ligature strangulation.

A murder probe was launched by police but it was not until 2017 that Iqbal was arrested in Pakistan as a result of work by the Crown Prosecution Service, FCDO, the NCA, and Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

In September 2021, 20 years after murdering his wife, Iqbal finally returned to the UK to face trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Will White, leading the investigation, said: “Iqbal carried out the calculated and brutal murder of his wife simply because she wanted to leave their marriage.

“Not only did he kill her in the most horrific of ways, he did so in front of three of their children, the youngest of whom was only three years old at the time.

“As well as having to grow up without their mother, they have had to live with the memory of what they saw that day, something which has had a profound impact on all of their lives.

“Iqbal thought that by leaving the UK he could escape his crimes but we never gave up on finding him and bringing him back to face justice.

"Thanks to the determination and perseverance of officers and other criminal justice agencies, he will now spend most if not all of his life in jail."

