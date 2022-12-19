Breaking News
Second woman dies after being injured in crush at Asake gig at London's Brixton Academy
A second woman who suffered injuries during the crush at a concert of the O2 Brixton Academy has died.
Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday, 19 December after attending an Asake gig on Thursday.
She was working as one of the contracted security providers for the event that evening.
Ms Hutchinson was one of three people critically injured after fans attempted to gain entry without tickets to a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue.
Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.
"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”
Latest ITV report on the Brixton crush incident which has now seen two women die.
It comes after "well-respected" mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died after the crowd crush.
A third woman, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Ms Ikumelo, Ms Hutchinson and the third injured woman were all in the foyer of the building when they sustained their injuries.
Metropolitan Police detectives are continuing their "large and complex" investigation to establish what happened on Thursday night.
Officers are reviewing CCTV, phone footage, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations.
Police cordons outside the venue have been removed, but cordons remain in place inside the building while officers continue to examine the scene.
