Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of FA betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The 26-year-old was charged with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period in November.

He has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.

In a statement on the club’s website, Brentford said they had been informed of the additional charges.

The statement read: “Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.”

The initial alleged breaches date back to 2017, when Toney was on Newcastle’s books, to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough.

Toney was a contender for England’s World Cup squad, having been called up for the recent Nations League fixtures, but was omitted when Gareth Southgate named his travelling party.

When news of the FA probe broke on 6 November, Toney wrote on Twitter: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today.

“I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals.”

Toney has scored 11 goals this season, including both in Brentford’s shock 2-1 win at Manchester City in their final fixture before the World Cup.

