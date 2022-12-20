Firefighters have evacuated 1,300 people after attending to a ruptured gas main leak in the City of London.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were at the scene this afternoon after reports of a ruptured gas main on Seething Lane at the junction of Crutched Fryers Lane in the City of London.

As of 5pm, the LFB said it had so far evacuated 1,300 people due to the 24-inch gas main leak.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…