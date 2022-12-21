Hundreds of homeless people will spend Christmas in hotels at a time when the cost of living crisis is pushing more people into poverty.

Crisis opens its doors this Christmas to those who would otherwise have been sleeping on the capital’s streets and the charity says it has seen more people coming to them for help.

New analysis from the charity exposes the stark reality of how crippling mortgage rates, unaffordable rents and high food costs are leaving many people simply unable to make ends meet this winter.

"Last year through this help through the hotels, we were able to support 75% of people we work with permanently off the streets"

Play Brightcove video

Crisis' analysis shows that the poorest 10% of single households are spending, on average, 149% of their monthly post-tax income on rent, energy and food. With just the basic costs of living now pushing people beyond the brink into unsustainable debt, the charity is warning that thousands more people could be made homeless - and many forced onto the streets.

Crisis estimates that next year 300,000 households could be pushed into homelessness.

Data shared exclusively with ITV News revealed that some one million people are facing the possibility of being evicted from their homes this winter.

This Christmas, at least 450 rough sleepers will be given beds in three hotels across London for over two weeks.

Guests will have their own room, companionship and three hot meals a day, while a Crisis case worker will provide support and help develop a plan for moving out of homelessness.

The charity will also open four day centres in the capital for up to 4,800 people in insecure living situations across.

Two of the hotels are open from December 20 to January 5, and a third will continue to be used for a further three weeks to provide more intensive support for people with complex needs.

Last year, three-quarters of those the charity supported via its hotel services did not return to the streets.

Crisis volunteers serve breakfast at a hotel, where the charity has opened its doors to homeless people for the festive period. Credit: PA

It will also open four-day centres in the capital for up to 4,800 people in insecure living situations between December 24 and 28.

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, told the PA news agency: “It’s vital that people have somewhere safe to be, and that we bring people off the streets as quickly as possible, and in as large numbers as possible, during the winter period, because it really is dangerous to be on the streets.

“So that’s why we’re opening hotels, but also running day centres for thousands of other people, so that people’s journey out of homelessness can start at Christmas but it doesn’t end there.

“Homelessness really is the sharp end of the cost of living crisis, with rents completely spiralling out of control, and people less and less able to afford them, whilst housing benefit’s been frozen for the last three years.

“So this is a really deeply worrying time and we’re seeing more and more people coming to us for help.”