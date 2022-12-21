16-year-old boy dies and another injured in east London double stabbing

Police have launched an investigation after a 16-year-old boy died and another was injured in a double stabbing in east London.

Officers were called to Seward Street, EC1 on Tuesday where they found two 16-year-olds with stab wounds.

One of the boys died at the scene, police said.

The other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: Police were called to Seward Street, EC1 shortly after 22.30hrs on Tuesday, 20 December following reports of a stabbing."Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Two males, both believed to be aged 16, were found with stab wounds.

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services, one of the males died at the scene. The other male was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing.

"There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place.

"An investigation is underway."