The family of a security guard who died after the crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton have paid tribute to the 23-year-old.

Gaby Hutchinson, from Gravesend, was on duty during a show by Afrobeats artist Asake when ticketless fans stormed the south London venue last Thursday.

Paying tribute to Gaby, they said: “No-one should go to work and not come home."

Gaby died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained in the incident.

Gaby “protected those they loved fiercely and it was the same with Gaby’s job”, Gaby's family said in a tribute reported on BBC's Newsbeat.

“When Gaby loved you, it was with their whole heart.

“Gaby has brought so much love, laughter and inappropriate jokes into our lives and will forever be our baby, our daughter, our sister, our man and our joy.

“Getting 23 years of Gaby’s life was a blessing and one we will never forget. Gaby will forever live on in our hearts."

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Gaby Hutchinson - the second person to have died after a crowd crush at the O2 Brixton Academy Credit: Metropolitan Police

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The force said the three people critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.

The venue said its “heartfelt condolences” were with Gaby’s family and friends.

“We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation.”

Gaby Hutchinson was one of three people badly hurt in the crush and the second person to die.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday and a 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital.

Ms Ikumelo’s family paid tribute to the “adorable mother of two” who was a nursing graduate.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) under standard practice following incidents where police had been in attendance and members of the public had been seriously injured.

Rebecca Ikumelo also tragically died in the Brixton crush incident Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was recently nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 award, for artists breaking through in the UK.

Ahead of the gig, he urged fans not to go to the venue without a valid ticket.

The concert was the third of three sold-out dates at the 4,921-standing capacity venue and concluded a run of UK dates.

