Isla Caton's father's epic Christmas journey in her memory

During her short life, the family of Isla Caton did everything they could to save her from cancer and since her death aged seven, they've continued fighting for her legacy.

Isla, from Hornchurch, suffered with neuroblastoma for five years before she died in January.

Now her dad Michael Hook is driving to Morocco and back raising money for research into the rare cancer. A sad journey then, but one with hope too.

Michael's 4,500-mile road trip will stop off in Spain where the family lived while Isla received treatment that wasn't available on the NHS.

Michael setting off to Africa in Isla's memory. Credit: ITV News

That treatment was only possible because of money raised during a long campaign with support from Isla's football team, West Ham.

It gave the family three more years with their little girl.

As neighbours cheered him on, Michael drove off with a heart full of memories and a plan to raise enough money to bring hope to parents like him.