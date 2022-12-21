The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has declared a “business continuity incident” as it faces huge pressure during a strike by workers.

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics are involved in industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson said LAS was experiencing “high demand across our 999 and 111 services”.

They added: “In recent days, we have been taking up to 7,000 999 calls every day compared to a pre-pandemic busy day of 5,500 calls.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it declared a 'business continuity incident'. Credit: PA

“We are doing everything we can to prioritise our sickest and most severely injured patients and would like to remind the public that if they need urgent medical advice that does not require an emergency ambulance to go to NHS111 online or call 111 for advice and support.”

The public has been urged to “use their common sense” during the strikes.

Ambulance responses are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions such as stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

People are being encouraged to phone 999 as usual if they have a life-threatening condition.

Around 750 armed forces staff have been brought in to help ambulance trusts on Wednesday, though they will have a limited role.

They will not be providing clinical care and cannot drive through red lights or turn on blue lights to respond to emergencies.

GMB union members gathered at a picket line outside Walton fire station in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, waving flags and holding signs reading “Save the NHS” and “1 in 3 paramedics seen deaths from delays”.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Chief said it was “galling” to help fill the gaps during public sector strikes while they are unable to take such action themselves.Sir Mark Rowley said industrial action could lead to a greater workload for his officers, who are not legally allowed to strike, leaving them unable to do “critical police work”.

