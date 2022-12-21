London dominates top 20 most expensive streets in England and Wales

London streets dominate the 20 most expensive in England and Wales, with Phillimore Gardens in Kensington topping the list.

The average house price on this exclusive street close to Holland Park and Kensington High Street stands at £23.8 million, according to Halifax's list of the priciest roads in England and Wales.

Grosvenor Square, once home to the US Embassy, comes in second place, where houses sell for an average £23.5 million.

Illchester Place, also near Holland Park, was placed third, with homes there costing £17.7 million on average.

Central and west London streets are particularly pricey, according to the list.

The only street outside London to be in the top 20 most expensive streets in Halifax’s compilation this year is in the South East of England where buyers can expect to pay £12,318,000 on average to live in Titlarks Hill in Ascot.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

Grosvenor Square was named England's second most expensive street. Credit: PA

London is also the most searched-for area among Britain’s home buyers in 2022, according to data from Rightmove.

During several months of 2021, Cornwall replaced London as the most searched-for location on Rightmove for home buyers, as people looked for coastal locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rightmove said this trend has reversed in 2022, as buyer search behaviour returned towards pre-pandemic patterns.

Searches for London have increased by 9% compared with last year while searches for Cornwall dropped by 18% and those for Devon fell by 17%, the website said.

London now has 36% more buyer searches than Cornwall compared with just 3% last year, Rightmove added. This is the biggest gap since before the pandemic, in 2019.

Here are the most expensive streets in England and Wales with the average house price, according to Halifax, which used Land Registry data:

1. Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000

2. Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000

3. Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000

4. Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000

5. Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000

6. Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000

7. Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000

8. The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000

9. Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000

10. Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000

Most expensive streets in England and Wales in the South East

1. Titlarks Hill, Ascot, SL5, £12,318,000

2. Westbrook Hill, Godalming, GU8, £8,960,000

3. East Road, Weybridge, KT13, £8,364,000

4. Woodlands Road East, Virginia Water, GU25, £6,180,000

5. Montrose Gardens, Leatherhead, KT22, £5,862,000