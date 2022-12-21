Man appears in court over fatal stabbing of pregnant woman with pair of scissors

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of an “exceptionally brutal” fatal attack on his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors.

Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds, allegedly at the hands of 37-year-old Liam Taylor at her home in Hackney, east London.

Police were called at about 10.20pm on December 15 to reports of an unresponsive woman at the address in Rectory Road.

Ms Walsh, who was some 22 weeks pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Taylor, from Hackney, appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from custody charged with murder.

Prosecutor Jane Osborne KC described the attack on Ms Walsh as “exceptionally brutal”.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for March 8 and a three-week trial at the Old Bailey from October 16 next year.

Taylor was remanded into custody.