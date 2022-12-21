Man arrested after fire started outside gates of Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested after a fire was started outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Footage on social media appeared to show an officer bundling a man to the ground as a small fire burned outside the entrance to the palace.

A 30-year-old was held on suspicion of causing criminal damage. The fire was later extinguished.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Shortly after 10.08pm on Tuesday, December 20, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.

“The man was taken into custody.

“The fire was extinguished.”

The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years, although it is not known when they will travel to the late Queen’s former Norfolk Estate.