Appeal for witnesses after 18-year-old woman stabbed near Tulse Hill station

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed in near Tulse Hill station after reportedly being attacked by four men who fled the scene.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward after the attack on Tuesday evening.

The woman was taken to a south London hospital after being treated at the scene by emergency services.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, although police said she was "extremely lucky" not to have been more seriously wounded.

Detective Sergeant Tom Dunn of the Central South CID which covers Tulse Hill said: “We know there were a lot of cars driving past the station around the time of this attack.

"I would ask any driver who was in the area at around 21:20hrs on Tuesday, 20 December and saw the events unfold to get in contact – I would also urge road users to check their dash cam footage to see if you have recorded the incident.“A young woman has been extremely lucky to have escaped more serious injury and we need to make sure those responsible are identified and held to account.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7266/20Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.