Brixton Academy's licence could be suspended following fatal crush

O2 Academy Brixton could have its licence suspended after two people died following a crush during an Asake show.

Changes to the licence are being discussed by Lambeth Council on Thursday morning after the Metropolitan Police asked for it to be reviewed.

The venue could be banned from selling alcohol or have its licence suspended for up to three months.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo both died from injuries sustained in the incident when ticketless fans stormed the south London venue last Thursday.

A 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital.

Notifications of the review have been posted outside the south London venue.

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Gaby Hutchinson - the second person to have died after a crowd crush at the O2 Brixton Academy Credit: Metropolitan Police

A summary review allows the police to trigger a fast-track process to review a premises licence where officers consider that the premises are associated with a serious crime or serious disorder.

Interim steps can be taken quickly by authorities, where appropriate, pending a full review.

The agenda notes read: "The application has been made following an incident which occurred on 15th December 2022 at approximately 21:04 at O2 Brixton Academy 211 Stockwell Road. Police were called to the premises in response to reports of serious disorder with a clear threat to public safety.

"During the incident, a crowd forced their way into the venue leading to serious injuries to several individuals, and two individuals have since lost their lives."

Gaby Hutchinson, from Gravesend, was working as one of the contracted security providers for the event that evening. The 23-year-old died in hospital on Monday.

Gaby “protected those they loved fiercely and it was the same with Gaby’s job”, his family said in a tribute reported on BBC's Newsbeat on Wednesday.

Rebecca Ikumelo also tragically died in the Brixton crush incident Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

“No-one should go to work and not come home," they said.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday.

Ms Ikumelo’s family paid tribute to the “adorable mother of two” who was a nursing graduate.