Women are having to wait up to three months for contraception after the recent outbreak of Mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - added further pressure to already struggling sexual health services.

London's sexual health services were already facing long-term pressures, including staff shortages and funding cuts, and the outbreak of Mpox added strain to the system.

Doctors warn that women's health is being "neglected" after resources were diverted to deal with the outbreak of Mpox.

A third of clinics say they've had to stop offering some services altogether, and waiting times for long-acting contraception have gone up across the capital.

One woman told ITV News not being able to get an appointment left her feeling like she had "no control over her body".

Dr Janet Barter told ITV News: "That meant the people who would have been delivering the contraception then started seeing people with Mpox, doing vaccinations for Mpox, and we didn't get any extra funding for that.

"It does mean that people have suffered if they need contraception. We are now starting to catch up on that but services are nowhere near where they were before the pandemic.

One woman told ITV News it was "incredibly stressful" waiting more than a month to get her coil fitted.

"The previous time I got my coil it took literally two weeks so I didn't think there would be any problem. Whereas this time I had a note in my diary a month before and I couldn't even get a call with the sexual health nurse within that time," Laura Cottam said.

She continued: "At the time I felt like I had no control over my body. I felt like there weren't any other options I could explore even though I tried to. It was incredibly stressful and made me really anxious at the time. I just felt like I was just sat here waiting really. It took three months but they said it could have been longer."

A survey by the Faculty for Reproductive Sexual Health found 73% of its members in London saw their sexual health waiting lists increase due to the outbreak of Mpox.

Of those asked, 33% said that the Mpox outbreak meant they had had to stop providing some of their services altogether - with contraception services the most likely to go.

"I do absolutely feel that women's health is neglected. We know that gynae waiting lists are not being picked up and moved as quickly as other specialities," Dr Barter said.

"Contraception is a human right. If women can't time their pregnancies for when and if they want - that's so basic."

The Department for Health says it is aware of the pressures on services and is working with them to maintain access to routine reproductive healthcare.

