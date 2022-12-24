A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London.

Andre Foster, aged 44 and who was also known as Andre Jacks, was found with stab injuries at Gable Lodge on Mowbray Road in Kilburn just before 10am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested at an address in Nottingham on Friday and was due to be transferred to a London police station on Christmas Eve, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force described the arrest as a “significant development” in its investigation but continued to appeal to anyone who was in the area that evening or who has any information to get in touch.

A post-mortem examination on Thursday gave Mr Foster's cause of death as a stab wound to the neck, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This arrest is a significant development in this investigation as we continue to strive to give Andre’s family and friends the answers they need.

“However, I would still appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gable Lodge that evening, or who has information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

An online portal for the submission of photos, videos and information has been set up by police.

Alternatively, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1936/20DEC.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

