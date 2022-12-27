A teenager has been arrested after the death of a 16-year-old boy in central London.

Jamaly Samba Baibu was killed and another 16-year-old boy was injured in an incident in Seward Street, Clerkenwell, at just after 10.30pm on December 20.

Both boys suffered stab wounds.

Jamaly was pronounced dead at the scene while a second boy was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Scotland Yard said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/21Dec, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.