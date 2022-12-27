Police have named the victim of a stabbing in north London on Christmas Day and charged a man with his murder.

Amar Nafazy, 55, of Holloway Road, Islington, will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing 54-year-old Claudius Francis.

Officers were called on Sunday to an address on the same road after receiving a report that raised concerns about the welfare of a man inside.

The Metropolitan Police said first aid was given to Mr Francis but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Nafazy was arrested and on Monday charged with Mr Francis’s murder.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are continuing to investigate.