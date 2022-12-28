A 24-year-old woman has been shot near a party in north London, police have revealed.

Officers were alerted by ambulance crews to reports of a shooting in the early hours of Tuesday 27 December at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road, Tottenham.

No one with injuries was found - however, a search of nearby hospitals found that a woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the need of an ambulance.

She remains in hospital undergoing treatment. Her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Initial enquiries suggest the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 06:30hrs.

Despite the time of the incident, there were a significant number of people around as a party was taking place nearby.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time.

Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 giving the reference 1148/27DEC.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.