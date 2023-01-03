Police are appealing for information after a rail worker was sexually assaulted on a train by a woman in South London.

Officers investigating the assault have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to find. The attack happened last summer, but details have only just been released.

The victim was working on board the London-bound service on the evening of July 30.

British Transport Police said: "Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200076629.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The woman police are looking for got off the train at East Croydon station.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.