London animals counted in double stocktake at zoo and aquarium

Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo have been dusting off their calculators and cameras as the zoo's annual stocktake gets underway.

Every creature from turtles to tigers will be counted at The Regent's Park zoo, which is home to more than 300 species.

The zoo's new residents including a Critically Endangered Western lowland gorilla named Kiburi to two Sumatran tiger cubs named Zac and Crispin, will be officially recorded for the first time in this year's count.

Dan Simmonds, the Zoological operations manager at ZSL London Zoo said: "It's the beginning of a weeklong counting that the keepers will be doing across the whole site and making sure that we've got accurate records of every single animal here at the zoo.

"It's really important that we keep an accurate record of all the animals that we have here at the zoo.

Zoo keeper Jessica Ray counts penguins Credit: ZSL London Zoo

"Of course, we know how many animals we have here all the time, but today is a nice way of formalising it.

"We'll be counting in excess of 14,000 animals and almost 400 species, so there's a lot of work", he added.

"In 2022 we had some really exciting additions which has made our stock take slightly different this year, some different faces to welcome to the zoo and indeed to count.

"The star of the show has been our Western lowland gorilla named Kiburi, who's been introduced to our resident gorillas here and is doing incredibly well.

"We've also had two tiger cubs and 10 Humboldt Penguins, some of which were actually hand reared by keepers here.

"So generally, it's been a really exciting time here at the zoo and numbers are growing.

The almost 200-year-old conservation zoo has to submit an updated number of animals each year as part of its zoo license.

Zoo keeper Uunar Aevarsson counts an endangered Mallorcan midwife toad Credit: ZSL London Zoo

The information is the shared with zookeepers around the world, where it's used to help manage worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered species.

For some zookeepers the count is easier than others. The Tiny Giants team count ant colonies as one, instead of tracking hundreds of individual ants, while the herpetologists take photographs of the tadpole tank to help

'Count and Clean'

SEA LIFE London Aquarium has also been dusting off their clipboards as they gear up for its annual 'count and clean' of its thousands of marine species.

The new year tidy-up, which is the first of the Aquarium's weekly cleans, includes pumping the sand in the Rays pool, wiping down the tanks, and brushing up Penguin Point.

Over 6,100 creatures currently swim and live at the aquarium, and the early spring clean will help to make way for more residents in the new year.

Staff clean tanks at the SEALIFE London Aquarium Credit: SEALIFE London Aquarium

Catherine Pritchard, General Manager at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, said: “Our annual count and clean is one of our favourite times of year.

"It’s a fun way for the team to collect all the information we need to assess the overall health of our creatures, as well as making sure their homes are spic and span ready for the year ahead", she added.

“While our aquarists have lots of fun during the count and clean, it’s also a task that we take very seriously as it’s a vital exercise that helps us maintain the health and well-being of our creatures both now and for future generations to come.”

The count element of the annual event allows the aquarium to take part in international breeding programmes, alongside centres around the world.

