A man charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London has appeared in court.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday 10 December - having last been seen five days earlier as she left her home in Evelyn Street, Deptford, Lewisham.

Mark Moodie, 54, of Nightingale Place in Woolwich, south-east London, spoke to confirm his personal details as he appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The charge alleges he murdered Ms Gitau in the London borough of Lewisham on 5 December.

He was ordered to next appear in custody for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Earlier the Metropolitan Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…