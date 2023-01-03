A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was assaulted at a care centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues.

The 60-year-old died after being attacked shortly before midnight on Monday at the facility where he was a resident in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, west London.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been told.

A 44-year-old man, who was also a resident at the centre, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD6884/2Jan, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

