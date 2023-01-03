Play Brightcove video

The first of a series of New Year rail strikes turned the City of London into a lockdown-style ghost town.

Many of the financial square mile's 587,000 workers stayed away as a 48-hour walkout by RMT members disrupted train services.

The Corporation of London claims one in 54 British workers are employed in the City.

But empty offices, quiet streets and deserted pavements pointed to a work-from-home resurgence.

One City railway terminus, Cannon Street, was closed while Fenchurch Street and Liverpool Street operated a limited, daytime-only timetable.

Departure board at London Liverpool Street station Credit: ITV News

The strike - the first of five by rail workers this week - was a further blow to the hospitality and service sectors.

Cabbies queuing for passengers outside Liverpool Street station faced a long wait.

"It has a great impact on our daily earnings," said cabbie George Kinsella.

He added: "It affects me every day, it means I've got to work longer."

Hair salon Nicholson Griffin opened its doors at 8am as usual to cater for city workers wanting a trim before work but there were few customers.

"It means that more people are working at home so therefore it's had an impact on us," said stylist Charlene Taylor.

Some bars and restaurants opted to stay closed while others saw little trade.

Shawama Bar in Exmouth Market, Clerkenwell had just four lunchtime bookings.

"It's difficult to plan staffing levels, it's difficult to know how many people we're going to need or how many people we're going to serve," said owner Josh Katz.

He added: "Obviously from a revenue point of view it can impact enormously. The hospitality industry, we've been dealt several blows. I think we're getting quite used to it so you kind of roll with the punches."

Below: The RMT's Mick Lynch accused the government of 'blocking the way' to a settlement

