A personal trainer from West London was shot 12 times in the head and chest while on holiday with a friend in Jamaica, his distraught family claims.

Speaking to ITV News London, the father of Sean Patterson said his son was killed days after arriving in the Caribbean outside a guest house in St James.

The trip was the 33-year-old's first to Jamaica where he was "starting to live his life and find himself" his father said.

"I’m trying to process this. I’m Jamaican parentage, I’ve been to Jamaica, all the family has been to Jamaica," Sean's dad Alan Patterson said.

"We need justice, we want justice, he deserves justice because he was somebody.

"His name was Sean Alan Patterson, loved by all people in West London - everywhere he went he was loved.

"He just had that mannerism that just took people over and they took that light away from us."

"Sean, rest in peace, please do son and whoever is responsible let them pay because we are all grieving - his three brothers, his four sisters, his mum, his grandad," he added.

Sean's dad Alan at home in West London Credit: ITV News

Sean left for Jamaica after celebrating Christmas in London with his family.

He was found dead at around midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, police in Jamaica said.

Jamaica Constabulary Force said officers from Montego Bay Police received reports Sean was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying when witnesses heard "loud explosions".

Mr Patterson was transported to hospital, but was unable to be revived.

According to local media, a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Alan Patterson added: "It’s just tragic, I can’t believe it.

"He left here just after Christmas and we won’t be spending another one [together] again, it’s painful.

"Reports that we are getting, my son was outside and the other friends were inside. My son got shot outside.

"The whole picture of this is a bit patchy and there are so many stories so we don’t have a full idea of what took place apart from Sean being shot multiple times."

Sean's family said their priority is now to bring his body back to London.

