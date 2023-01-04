Police have urged two potential witnesses seen on CCTV to get in touch after a man was stabbed near a restaurant in Waterloo.

Adrian Keise, 32, was attacked outside the Cubana Restaurant on Lower Marsh Street and died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Officers say the two men seen on camera are not in any trouble but may have important information.

"If you are the people in these images, or if you know who they are, then I urge you to please get in touch with us," said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie.

"I’d like to stress that you are not in any trouble. We believe that you may have important information relating to the brutal murder of Adrian outside the Cubana Restaurant.

"Please, do the right thing and contact my team today – of if you’d prefer to stay anonymous then contact the independent charity Crimestoppers," he added.

Adrian Keise was attacked near Waterloo Station on 29 October 2022 Credit: Met Police

Adrian Keise was found by paramedics near a block of flats on Frazier Street, a short distance from where he was attacked.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Anyone who recognises the people in the photos, or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct22.

