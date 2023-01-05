Police in Jamaica claim the murder of a tourist from West London was a contract killing by "unknown assailants".

Sean Patterson from Shepherd's Bush was shot twelve times in the head and chest, according to his distraught family.

The 33-year-old was attacked around midday on Monday near the pool of his holiday accommodation in Bogue Hill, St James where he had been celebratring the new year.

In a video statement on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said: "Our investigation so far has theorised that the murder was a contract killing that emanated from Britain."

Mr Patterson, who worked as a personal trainer, arrived in Jamaica shortly before New Year’s Eve with another man who was also from London.

The pair had spent several days at an apartment before checking into the villa in Bogue Hill on New Year’s Day.

Sean Patterson was a personal trainer and lived in West London Credit: Family handout

Later that day, the commissioner said, the two Brits had met up with a third man – from Kingston – who was present when Mr Patterson was shot and killed.

All three men had stayed at the guest house in separate rooms and the following day at around noon, Mr Patterson and the Jamaican man had gone to the villa’s pool deck.

"(The Kingston man) reported that his back was turned to (Mr) Patterson when he heard several loud explosions (which) sounded like gunshots,” Mr Bailey said.

"He reported that he looked around and saw a lone man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with a handgun shooting (Mr) Patterson."

The witness reportedly fled and hid in bushes.

Police found the victim on his back in a "pool of blood" with "what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper-body and head".

Mr Bailey added: "There is no evidence Mr Patterson was robbed."

The commissioner concluded by saying local authorities were working with their international partners – including UK police – and were making "significant progress" in the case.

Below: Sean's father tells ITV News London how his son left for Jamaica shortly after celebrating Christmas together

Speaking to ITV News London, Sean's father, Alan Patterson, said his son was shot "multiple times".

Alan Patterson added: "It’s just tragic, I can’t believe it.

"He left here just after Christmas and we won’t be spending another one [together] again, it’s painful.

"Reports that we are getting, my son was outside and the other friends were inside. My son got shot outside.

"The whole picture of this is a bit patchy and there are so many stories so we don’t have a full idea of what took place apart from Sean being shot multiple times."

Sean's family said their priority was to bring his body back to London.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said they were currently "supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities".

