Police have released the first image of a 14-year-old girl who went missing ten months ago after failing to show up for school in South London.

Saidatu Jalloh, now 15, was reported missing by staff in Lambeth in March 2022 after they were told she had "left the area" and would "not be returning".

Police went to her house but were told Saidatu's mother had picked her up and they were no longer staying there.

'Cause for concern'

"Further enquiries, proportionate to the level of risk that was apparent at the time, were carried out in partnership with the local authority Children’s Services team," Met Police said.

"As part of these enquiries, officers attempted to locate Saidatu’s mother based on the details provided but no record of her could be found.

"Further checks also found no record of anyone matching Saidatu’s name and details entering the UK.

"There are a number of reasons why this could be, and while it is a cause for concern, it is not necessarily an indication that she is at risk," a statement added.

Officers defended the time taken to release an image of Saidatu and said issuing photos of children was "not a decision taken lightly".

The statement continued: "Since she was reported missing in March, Saidatu’s details and photo have been circulated to Met, City of London and British Transport Police officers and she continues to be marked as a missing person on the Police National Computer.

"In April, her information was shared with all Met schools officers to ensure that were she to register at a different school, even under another name, there would be a good chance of her being recognised.

"In December, a routine review of the case determined that having exhausted most realistic lines of enquiry, Saidatu’s image should be published to seek the public’s assistance.

"Public appeals can leave a lasting digital trail and can have a significant impact on those whose image and information is put into the public domain."

Police in London received 45,240 missing person reports in the 12 months to November 2022 relating to 21,806 people.

95 per cent were found or returned within seven days, five per cent were found or returned after seven days and less than one per cent are still missing.

